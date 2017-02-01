BRIEF-Amdocs Ltd reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings of $0.90/shr

Feb 1 Amdocs Ltd
* Amdocs limited reports record quarterly revenue of $955
million
* Says q1 revenue of $954.7 million, up 1.5 percent from q4
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90
* Board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend at
new increased rate of $0.22 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.74
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2.5 to 6.5 percent on a constant
currency basis
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $940 million to $980 million
* Q1 revenue $954.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $954.8
million
* Amdocs Ltd sees 2017 GAAP diluted earnings per share
growth of roughly 2.5-8.5% year-over-year
* Amdocs Ltd sees 2017 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
growth of roughly 4.5 percent-8.5 percent year-over-year
* Q2 revenue view $960.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $3.87
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $954.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
