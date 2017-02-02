版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 15:54 BJT

BRIEF-Vodafone says progressing on Netherlands JV, no Liberty talks beyond that

Feb 2 Vodafone

* Ceo says discussions with idea ongoing, but nothing to say today

* Cfo says seeing some price pressure from ee and o2 in enterprise in the uk

* Cfo says progressing nicely with liberty global on netherlands jv, no talks beyond that Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐