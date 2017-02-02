版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 17:33 BJT

BRIEF-Infineon CEO says expects to close Wolfspeed acquisition any time soon

Feb 2 Infineon

* CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
