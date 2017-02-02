BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive Q4 non-GAAP shr $1.74

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Group 1 Automotive Inc
* Q4 revenue $2.67 billion
* Group 1 automotive reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.74
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share of $1.44
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Group 1 automotive inc says q4 total revenue was flat at $2.7 billion
* Group 1 automotive inc - new vehicle revenues decreased 1.7 percent in quarter
* Group 1 automotive inc - in quarter, retail used vehicle revenues increased 0.8 percent on 0.5 percent higher unit sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.