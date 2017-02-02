BRIEF-MSCI reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.73

Feb 2 Msci Inc :

* MSCI reports financial results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016

* Says recorded quarterly recurring sales of $42.2 million, up 22.7 percent from same quarter last year

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 revenue $292.8 million versus $272.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.73

* As of December 31, 2016 there were 2,862 employees, up 3.9%, from 2,754 as of December 31, 2015

* MSCI Inc - FY 2017 capex is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million

* MSCI Inc - FY 2017 capex is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million