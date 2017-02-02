版本:
2017年 2月 2日

BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties Qtrly earnings per share $0.45

Feb 2 Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc

* Qtrly net revenue $238.8 million versus $128.7 million

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $238.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* sees total cash rental receipts for q1 $214.1 million

* sees total cash rental receipts for full year $860.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
