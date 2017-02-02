BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss per share $0.50

Feb 2 Resolute Forest Products Inc :

* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.50

* Q4 sales $889 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.03 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says wood products finished goods inventory increased slightly, by 3 million board feet, or 2%, to 124 million board feet in quarter

* Says following review of recycled newsprint assets during Q4, recorded impairment and other associated charges of $27 million

* Says "In market pulp, market conditions appear more favorable over next two quarters given recent price increase announcements"

* Says for market pulp segment, anticipate latter part of 2017 to be more challenging

* Says for 2017, capital expenditures will be lowered