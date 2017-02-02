BRIEF-Ryder System says Q4 Gaap EPS $0.92 from cont ops

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Ryder System Inc :
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017
* Ryder reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, and provides 2017 forecast
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.78 to $5.08
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.10 to $5.40 from continuing operations
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82 to $0.92
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.84
* Ryder forecasts full-year 2017 comparable earnings from continuing operations of $5.10 to $5.40 per diluted share
* Is also establishing a q1 2017 comparable earnings forecast of $0.82 to $0.92 per diluted share
* In q4, used vehicle environment proved even more challenging than expected, now anticipate these conditions to continue over next 18 months
* Qtrly total revenues $1,729.2 million versus $1,672.7 million
* Planning modestly higher capital expenditures this year due to increased investments to refresh our rental fleet
* Q4 revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 reflects negative impacts in used vehicle sales and commercial rental product lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.