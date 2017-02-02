版本:
2017年 2月 2日

BRIEF-Nokia prepared for long legal battle with Apple - CFO

Feb 2 Nokia Corp

* Nokia CFO Kristian Pullola tells a conference call that if necessary, the Finnish company is prepared for a long legal process with Apple, a process where additional litigation cost could be around 100 million euros per year

* In December, Nokia filed a string of lawsuits against Apple for violating its patents Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
