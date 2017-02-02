版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-M/I Homes Q4 earnings per share $0.67

Feb 2 M/I Homes Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67

* M/I Homes reports fourth quarter and year-end results

* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million

* Qtrly revenue increased 12% to $523 million

* Qtrly homes delivered increased 13%

* new contracts for 2016's Q4 of 999, increasing 11% from 2015's q4 of 897

* company's cancellation rate was 18% in 2016's Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
