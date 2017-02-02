版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-CMS Energy Corp raises 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18

Feb 2 CMS Energy Corp :

* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18

* CMS Energy Corp sees 2017 operating cash flow of $1,650 million Source text: (bit.ly/2jZtFbq) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐