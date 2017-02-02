BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32

Feb 2 Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter

* Qtrly book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8% from December 31, 2015

* The Hanover reports results: full year net income of $3.59 per diluted share; operating income(1) of $4.27 per diluted share; fourth quarter net loss of $0.32 per diluted share(2); operating loss of $0.46 per diluted share

* Q4 loss per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 operating loss per share $0.46

On December 6, 2016, board of directors increased quarterly dividend on common shares by 9%, to $0.50 per common share