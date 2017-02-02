BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 2 Hanover Insurance Group Inc
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
* Qtrly book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8% from December 31, 2015
* The Hanover reports results: full year net income of $3.59 per diluted share; operating income(1) of $4.27 per diluted share; fourth quarter net loss of $0.32 per diluted share(2); operating loss of $0.46 per diluted share
* Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 operating loss per share $0.46
* On December 6, 2016, board of directors increased quarterly dividend on common shares by 9%, to $0.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.