BRIEF-Unimot signs LoI with Alpiq

Feb 3

* Said on Thursday that it signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Switzerland-based Alpiq AG (Alpiq)

* LoI concerns terms and timeframes to sign a cooperation agreement in order to jointly sell electricity and natural gas using traditional sales and e-commerce channels for individual clients and S&M companies

* LoI does not exclude a capital investment by Alpiq into the company unit or establishment of a joint special purpose company designed for the intended projects

* Alpiq produces and sells electric energy

