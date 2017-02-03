BRIEF-Unimot signs LoI with Alpiq

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 Unimot SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Switzerland-based Alpiq AG (Alpiq)
* LoI concerns terms and timeframes to sign a cooperation agreement in order to jointly sell electricity and natural gas using traditional sales and e-commerce channels for individual clients and S&M companies
* LoI does not exclude a capital investment by Alpiq into the company unit or establishment of a joint special purpose company designed for the intended projects
* Alpiq produces and sells electric energy
