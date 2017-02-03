版本:
BRIEF-Patterson-UTI says had average of 76 rigs operating in U.S. in Jan

Feb 3 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc :

* Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for january 2017

* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
