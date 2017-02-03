BRIEF-Patterson-UTI says had average of 76 rigs operating in U.S. in Jan

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc :
* Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for january 2017
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing