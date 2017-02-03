BRIEF-Credit Acceptance says received civil investigative demand from FTC on Nov. 7

Feb 3 Credit Acceptance Corp :

* Credit Acceptance-FTC demand seeks information on co's polices, practices in allowing car dealers to use GPS starter interrupters on consumer vehicles

* Credit Acceptance Corp - on November 7, 2016, received a civil investigative demand from federal trade commission

* Credit Acceptance - unable to estimate reasonably possible loss or range of reasonably possible loss arising from FTC investigation - SEC filing