BRIEF-Credit Acceptance says received civil investigative demand from FTC on Nov. 7

Feb 3 Credit Acceptance Corp :

* Credit Acceptance-FTC demand seeks information on co's polices, practices in allowing car dealers to use GPS starter interrupters on consumer vehicles

* Credit Acceptance Corp - on November 7, 2016, received a civil investigative demand from federal trade commission

* Credit Acceptance - unable to estimate reasonably possible loss or range of reasonably possible loss arising from FTC investigation - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jHLWhr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
