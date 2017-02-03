BRIEF-Credit Acceptance says received civil investigative demand from FTC on Nov. 7

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Credit Acceptance Corp :
* Credit Acceptance-FTC demand seeks information on co's polices, practices in allowing car dealers to use GPS starter interrupters on consumer vehicles
* Credit Acceptance Corp - on November 7, 2016, received a civil investigative demand from federal trade commission
* Credit Acceptance - unable to estimate reasonably possible loss or range of reasonably possible loss arising from FTC investigation - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jHLWhr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: