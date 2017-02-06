BRIEF-CNA Financial Corp Q4 operating earnings per share $0.82

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 CNA Financial Corp :
* CNA Financial announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share and a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share
* Says Property & Casualty Operations combined ratio for Q4 and full year was 99.9% and 95.9%, respectively.
* Qtrly net written premiums $1,525 million versus $1,585 million
* Says catastrophe losses for Q4 were $18 million
Catastrophe losses for Q4 were $18 million, after tax, as compared with $27 million, after tax, in prior year quarter
* Catastrophe losses in Q4 of 2016 were primarily from U.S. weather-related events
* Qtrly total Life and Group Non-Core total operating revenues $334 million versus $299 million
* Book value per share excluding AOCI $44.89 for the quarter ended Dec, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.