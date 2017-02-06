版本:
BRIEF-ProMetic Life Sciences says California Capital Equity acquires 44 mln of co's shares

Feb 6 ProMetic Life Sciences Inc :

* California Capital Equity, LLC acquires 44 million ProMetic shares through the exercise of all outstanding warrants

* California Capital Equity has exercised 44.8 million share purchase warrants at price of $0.47 per share for total proceeds of $21.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
