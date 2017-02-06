BRIEF-Immunovaccine says Princess Margaret Cancer Centre to conduct Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate use of co, Merck's combination of immunotherapies

Feb 6 Immunovaccine Inc :

* Immunovaccine's lead immuno-oncology candidate to enter investigator-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in ovarian cancer in combination with approved anti-PD-1 drug

* Princess Margaret Cancer Centre to conduct Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate use of combination of immunotherapies from co and Merck

* Expects to announce top-line interim results for Phase 1B trial of DPX-Survivac by end of March 2017

* In addition to Phase 2 trial, Immunovaccine is conducting a phase 1B trial with Incyte Corporation