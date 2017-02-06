版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-CEZ says teams up with GE to build TPP Pljevlja II plant in Montenegro

Feb 6 CEZ

* Says its Skoda Praha unit agreed partnership with GE to build coal-fired TPP Pljevlja II power plant in Montenegro and help investor EPCG secure financing.

* Skoda expects to present a final proposal of the financial structure and financing conditions for the project by the end of February.

* CEZ signed deal to build 254 MW coal-fired plant in Montenegro in September 2016 Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐