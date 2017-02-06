BRIEF-CEZ says teams up with GE to build TPP Pljevlja II plant in Montenegro

Feb 6 CEZ

* Says its Skoda Praha unit agreed partnership with GE to build coal-fired TPP Pljevlja II power plant in Montenegro and help investor EPCG secure financing.

* Skoda expects to present a final proposal of the financial structure and financing conditions for the project by the end of February.

* CEZ signed deal to build 254 MW coal-fired plant in Montenegro in September 2016