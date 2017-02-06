版本:
BRIEF-First Foundation Inc posts Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Feb 6 First Foundation Inc:

* Says Q4 total revenues were $32.6 million, an increase of 22%

* First foundation announces 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $31.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
