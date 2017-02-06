BRIEF-Toromont Industries Q4 earnings per share C$0.58

Feb 6 Toromont Industries Ltd :

* Toromont announces 2016 results and 6% increase in quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.58

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue C$480.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$492.5 million

* Increases regular quarterly dividend by 6 percent to C$0.19 per share

* Backlogs of $99.0 million at December 31, 2016 were up 13% from 2015 and represented second highest level for this time of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: