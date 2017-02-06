版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:47 BJT

BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Co sees Q1 2017 system ASMs up 10 pct-14 pct

Feb 6 Allegiant Travel Co :

* Allegiant reports January 2017 traffic

* Allegiant Travel Co - scheduled service January 2017 load factor 79.9% versus 82.2%

* Allegiant Travel Co - January available seat miles 1.04 billion, up 16.9 percent

* Allegiant Travel Co sees February 2017 ASMs up 8%

* Allegiant Travel Co sees Q1 2017 system ASMs up 10% to 14% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐