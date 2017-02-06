BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International provides selected full year 2016 guidance

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Restaurant Brands International Inc :
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. to report full year and fourth quarter 2016 results on February 13, 2017; provides selected full year 2016 guidance
* Expects full year system net restaurant growth of 200 and 735 for Tim Hortons and Burger King, respectively
* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees full year 2016 RBI total revenues of $4,135 - $4,150 million
* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees full year 2016 RBI net income of $950 - $960 million
* Sees full year 2016 RBI capital expenditures of approximately $34 million
* Sees FY 2016 full year comparable sales growth of 2.5% and 2.3% for Tim Hortons and Burger King, respectively
* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees total debt as at December 31, 2016 of $8,910 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.