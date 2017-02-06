BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International provides selected full year 2016 guidance

Feb 6 Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* Restaurant Brands International Inc. to report full year and fourth quarter 2016 results on February 13, 2017; provides selected full year 2016 guidance

* Expects full year system net restaurant growth of 200 and 735 for Tim Hortons and Burger King, respectively

* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees full year 2016 RBI total revenues of $4,135 - $4,150 million

* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees full year 2016 RBI net income of $950 - $960 million

* Sees full year 2016 RBI capital expenditures of approximately $34 million

* Sees FY 2016 full year comparable sales growth of 2.5% and 2.3% for Tim Hortons and Burger King, respectively

* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees total debt as at December 31, 2016 of $8,910 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S