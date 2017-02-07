BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding FY reported EBIT up to CHF 146.1 million

Feb 7 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Said on Monday Datwyler Group increased its net revenue by 4.3 percent to 1,215.8 million Swiss francs ($1.22 billion)during 2016

* FY reported EBIT figure was 146.1 million francs (previous year: 126.1 million francs)

* With an adjusted value of 116.9 million francs, Datwyler also managed to improve FY net result significantly compared with the previous year (82.2 million francs)

* Additional one-off costs relating to currency hedging and exchange rate losses from the attempted acquisition of Premier Farnell had a negative impact on the financial result during the year under review and reduced the reported net result to 57.6 million francs

* Proposes to pay an unchanged cash dividend of 2.20 francs per bearer share and 0.44 franc per registered share

* AGM to be held on March 7, 2017 will see Ulrich Graf step down as Chairman for Board of Directors and both Hans R. Rüegg and Ernst Lienhard resign as directors for age-related reasons

* Paul Hälg is to be recommended for election as the new Chairman

* After the Annual General Meeting for 2017, the Datwyler Board of Directors will have seven members

* At a Group level, Datwyler is expecting to achieve revenue of between 1,250 million francs and 1,350 million francs

* Target range for the EBIT margin is to be increased to between 11 percent and 14 percent

* Looking ahead to 2020, the Datwyler Group is still targeting revenue of 2 billion francs and an EBIT margin of 12 percent to 15 percent by this time

Source text - bit.ly/2kgaomm

($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)