BRIEF-Atkore International Group Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

Feb 7 Atkore International Group Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Sees full-year adjusted EPS guidance range increased $0.15 to $1.55 - $1.70

* Adjusted EBITDA guidance remains unchanged in range of $235.0 million - $250.0 million for 2017

* Net sales for Q1 of 2017 decreased to $337.6 million, a decline of 5.8%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017, is raising its adjusted EPS guidance range to $1.55 - $1.70, an increase of $0.15 from mid-point of prior forecast

* Qtrly adjusted net sales declined 3.7% as compared to Q1 of 2016