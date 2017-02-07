BRIEF-Orvana reports first quarter financial results

Feb 7 Orvana Minerals Corp
* Orvana reports first quarter financial results; operations
positioned to deliver increased gold production
* Orvana Minerals Corp reports Q1 2017 total gold production
15,699 oz
* Orvana Minerals Corp reports Q1 2017 silver production
108,280 oz
* Orvana Minerals Corp sees FY 2017 total capital
expenditures $2.7 million - $3 million
* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold production increase of 6%
from Q4 2016 to 15,699 ounces
* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold equivalent production of
approximately 24,341 ounces
* Qtrly copper production of 3.6 million pounds and silver
production of 108,280 ounces
* Orvana minerals corp sees FY 2017 total gold production
85,000 - 95,000 oz
