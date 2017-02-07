版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 07:12 BJT

BRIEF-Orvana reports first quarter financial results

Feb 7 Orvana Minerals Corp

* Orvana reports first quarter financial results; operations positioned to deliver increased gold production

* Orvana Minerals Corp reports Q1 2017 total gold production 15,699 oz

* Orvana Minerals Corp reports Q1 2017 silver production 108,280 oz

* Orvana Minerals Corp sees FY 2017 total capital expenditures $2.7 million - $3 million

* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold production increase of 6% from Q4 2016 to 15,699 ounces

* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold equivalent production of approximately 24,341 ounces

* Qtrly copper production of 3.6 million pounds and silver production of 108,280 ounces

* Orvana minerals corp sees FY 2017 total gold production 85,000 - 95,000 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
