BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics reports Q4 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.45

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Benchmark Electronics Inc :
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
* targeting a cash conversion cycle range of 68-73 days and annual operating cash flows in range of $125 - $150 million in 2017
* Benchmark electronics reports fourth quarter and fy 2016 results
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.19 to $0.23
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $530 million to $550 million
* Q4 revenue $608 million versus i/b/e/s view $598.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted eps $0.37
* Says qtrly new program bookings of $115 to $140 million
* Sees q1 diluted non-gaap earnings per share between $0.24-$0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $545.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.