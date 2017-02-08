BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics reports Q4 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.45

Feb 8 Benchmark Electronics Inc :

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45

* targeting a cash conversion cycle range of 68-73 days and annual operating cash flows in range of $125 - $150 million in 2017

* Benchmark electronics reports fourth quarter and fy 2016 results

* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.19 to $0.23

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $530 million to $550 million

* Q4 revenue $608 million versus i/b/e/s view $598.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.37

* Says qtrly new program bookings of $115 to $140 million

* Sees q1 diluted non-gaap earnings per share between $0.24-$0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $545.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: