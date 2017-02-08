BRIEF-New Jersey Resources Q1 diluted earnings per share $0.40

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 New Jersey Resources Corp
* New Jersey resources reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results and reaffirms earnings guidance
* Reaffirmed net financial earnings (NFE) guidance for fiscal 2017 of $1.65 to $1.75 per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* New Jersey Natural Gas expects to invest between $100 million-$110 million to add 24,000-27,000 new customers between FY 2017 & 2019
* Qtrly net financial earnings $0.47 per share
* "Expects its regulated businesses to generate between 60 to 75 percent" of 2017 total net financial earnings
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.