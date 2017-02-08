BRIEF-New Jersey Resources Q1 diluted earnings per share $0.40

Feb 8 New Jersey Resources Corp

* New Jersey resources reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results and reaffirms earnings guidance

* Reaffirmed net financial earnings (NFE) guidance for fiscal 2017 of $1.65 to $1.75 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41

* New Jersey Natural Gas expects to invest between $100 million-$110 million to add 24,000-27,000 new customers between FY 2017 & 2019

* Qtrly net financial earnings $0.47 per share

* "Expects its regulated businesses to generate between 60 to 75 percent" of 2017 total net financial earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.40