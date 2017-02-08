版本:
BRIEF-Fox Television Stations announces FCC spectrum auction proceeds

Feb 8 Fox Television Stations

* says it anticipates it will receive proceeds in current calendar year

* Fox television stations announces FCC spectrum auction proceeds

* says anticipates receiving approximately $350 million in proceeds

* says spectrum sale is not expected to lead to any material change in operations or results for fox television stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
