BRIEF-Metanor Resources announces FY production guidance

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Metanor Resources Inc :
* Gold sales of 10,430 ounces in q2 for bachelor property
* Metanor reports net income of $2 million for the quarter ended december 31, 2016; raises guidance
* Says gold production of 9,764 ounces in q2 for bachelor property
* Metanor raised its production guidance for year to a range of 30,000-36,000 ounces of gold from 28,000-33,000
* Management anticipates that feed grade for upcoming quarter will be similar to that of Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.