BRIEF-Metanor Resources announces FY production guidance

Feb 8 Metanor Resources Inc :

* Gold sales of 10,430 ounces in q2 for bachelor property

* Metanor reports net income of $2 million for the quarter ended december 31, 2016; raises guidance

* Says gold production of 9,764 ounces in q2 for bachelor property

* Metanor raised its production guidance for year to a range of 30,000-36,000 ounces of gold from 28,000-33,000

* Management anticipates that feed grade for upcoming quarter will be similar to that of Q2 2017