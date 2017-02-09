版本:
BRIEF-Central European Media Q4 revenue rose 6 pct to $207.1 mln

Feb 9 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Q4 revenue estimate $204 million - Reuters Poll

* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $207.1 million

* Qtrly net income attributable to CME Ltd. per share - diluted $0.06

* Qtrly OIBDA improved 9% to $61.3 million

* Q4 OIBDA estimate $62.21 million - Reuters Poll

