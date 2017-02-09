版本:
BRIEF-Eutelsat to buy a Viasat satellite, eyes higher sales at some key units

PARIS Feb 9 Eutelsat :

* CEO says company to buy a Viasat satellite in coming months

* Expects higher Internet and mobile satellite sales, sees no negative impact at this stage from new U.S. government

* Eutelsat had formed joint venture with Viasat in 2016
