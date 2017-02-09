版本:
BRIEF-TASER buys Dextro, Fossil Group's computer vision team

Feb 9 TASER International Inc :

* TASER makes two acquisitions to create "Axon AI"

* Financial terms of transactions were not disclosed

* Announced acquisition of Dextro Inc, and Fossil Group Inc's computer vision team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
