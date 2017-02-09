BRIEF-Coty reports qtrly adj EPS of $0.30

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Coty Inc :
* Coty Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results, the first quarter after successful completion of the merger with P&G Beauty Business
* Coty's partly-owned company Younique expects to generate about $400 million in net revenues in 2016
* Qtrly eps (diluted) adjusted $0.30
* Qtrly net revenues of $2,296.7 million increased 90% as reported compared to legacy-coty net revenues in prior-year period
* "Believe combined company net revenue decline in constant currency will slow down for H2 fiscal 2017, excluding Younique and ghd"
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* On P&G Beauty Business merger, we are reiterating our previously communicated $750 million synergy target by fiscal 2020
* Expects combined company net revenue decline in constant currency to slow down for second half of fiscal 2017, excluding Younique and ghd
* Qtrly net revenues $2,296.7 million versus $1,210.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We have identified non-core portfolio of brands and are now exploring potential alternatives for these brands including divestitures."
* Says now expects to cumulatively generate approximately 20% of net $750m synergies through FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)