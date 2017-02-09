BRIEF-Taubman Centers Q4 EPS $0.48

Feb 9 Taubman Centers Inc :

* Net income attributable to common shareholders for 2017 expected to be $1.20 per share to $1.45 per share

* Taubman centers, inc. Issues fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and introduces 2017 guidance

* For Q4, comparable center NOI, excluding lease cancellation income, was down 0.1 percent

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $3.67 to $3.82

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $1.01

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.48

* Qtrly FFO per share $1.10

* $1.1 billion revolving line of credit facility extended, new $300 million term loan added

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S