BRIEF-Invesco says preliminary AUM of $825.3 bln in Jan

Feb 9 Invesco Ltd :

* Preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month

* Invesco ltd. Announces January 31, 2017 assets under management