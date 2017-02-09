版本:
BRIEF-Viasat posts Q3 adj profit of $0.29/share

Feb 9 Viasat Inc :

* Q3 revenue $380.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Viasat announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 revenue view $391.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
