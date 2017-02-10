版本:
BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million

Feb 10 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million

* On Feb 9 co entered into binding option, letter of intent related to potential sale of certain intellectual property

* Letter of intent grants co binding option to purchase registered trademarks, domain names owned by iheartmedia, units

* Special dividend will be funded using cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
