BRIEF-CBRE Group Inc Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

Italy - Factors to watch on May 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 10 CBRE Group Inc :
* CBRE Group, Inc. reports strong financial results for full-year and fourth-quarter 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
* Q4 revenue $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.89 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.78
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.35 to $2.45
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to achieve adjusted earnings per share for 2017 in range of $2.35 to $2.45
* "Anticipates growth to be constrained by a 6-cent per share headwind from adverse foreign currency movement" for 2017
* In 2017, "anticipates growth to be constrained by a 6-cent per share headwind from adverse foreign currency movement"
* In United Kingdom, qtrly overall revenue grew by 8% in local currency, led by occupier outsourcing business line
* In Global Investment Management segment, assets under management (AUM) totaled $86.6 billion at year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.