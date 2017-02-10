BRIEF-Genpact Ltd Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

Italy - Factors to watch on May 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 10 Genpact Ltd :
* Genpact reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 revenue view $684.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $681.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.61 billion to $2.68 billion
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps of $1.53 to $1.57
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.