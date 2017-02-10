版本:
BRIEF-New Pacific Holdings says qtrly loss per share $0.03

Feb 10 New Pacific Holdings Corp :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* New pacific reports financial results for the three and six months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
