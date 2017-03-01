版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Riis says to head Falck after leaving Novo Nordisk

(Fixes story link)

March 1 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck

* Riis says was disappointed to have missed out on CEO's job at Novo Nordisk last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Keith Weir)
