REFILE-BRIEF-Riis says to head Falck after leaving Novo Nordisk

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
* Riis says was disappointed to have missed out on CEO's job at Novo Nordisk last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Keith Weir)
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"