RPT-BRIEF-Luxottica says 2016 adj EBIT 1.43 bln euros

March 1 Luxottica Group says:

* Adjusted EBIT down 0.7 percent to 1.43 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.42 billion euros

* Net profit up 3.3 percent in 2016 to 882 million euros

* To pay dividend of 0.92 euros per share on 2016 results up 3.4 percent versus previous year

* Operating margin 15.8 percent in 2016 versus 16 percent in 2015

* Sees 2017 sales growth of "low to mid single-digits" at constant exchange rates

* Sees 2017 adjusted operating income rising 0.8-1.0 times the increase in sales

* Sees 2017 adjusted net income rising in line with sales

* Sees 2017 net debt/EBITDA ratio of around 0.5 times