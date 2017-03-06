RPT-BRIEF-Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform to buy AVT

(Repeats to additional subscribers without changes to text.)

March 6 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd:

* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform

* AVT signed a definitive agreement with Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. and Pelican Merger Sub Ltd. as a consequence of which AVT will be acquired by Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform

* Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. has agreed to pay 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) in cash for each ordinary share of AVT

* Shareholders of AVT will receive 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) per ordinary share

* It is intended to effect delisting of AVT shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange following closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)