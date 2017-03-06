RPT-BRIEF-Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform to buy AVT

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd:
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* AVT signed a definitive agreement with Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. and Pelican Merger Sub Ltd. as a consequence of which AVT will be acquired by Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. has agreed to pay 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) in cash for each ordinary share of AVT
* Shareholders of AVT will receive 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) per ordinary share
It is intended to effect delisting of AVT shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange following closing of transaction
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.