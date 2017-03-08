BRIEF-Dormakaba Holding H1 sales up 3.4 pct at CHF 1.17 billion

March 8 Dormakaba Holding AG:
* H1 sales increase by 3.4 pct to 1,173.7 million Swiss
francs ($1.16 billion), organic growth also 3.4 pct
* H1 net profit up from 67.1 million francs to 95.8 million
francs
* H1 EBITDA improved by 10.0 million francs, or 6 pct, to
175.4 million francs
* Confirmation of financial targets for full financial year
2016/2017: organic sales growth of around 3 pct and EBITDA
margin at previous year’s level (14.4 pct)
Source text: bit.ly/2ncBkVc
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0136 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)