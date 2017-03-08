BRIEF-Kardex FY revenue up 6.1 pct at 358.5 million euros

March 8 Kardex AG:

* The order backlog at the end of the year was 137.8 million euros ($145.52 million), up around 11 pct on the previous year's value

* FY revenue increased by 6.1 pct to 358.5 million euros (337.9 million euros year ago)

* FY EBIT increased by 11.3 pct to 41.3 million euros, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.5 pct

* FY profit increased by 8.1 pct to 30.8 million euros (28.5 million euros year ago)

* In FY 2017 expects to perform well within the framework of the financial goals that have been announced

* The Board of Directors will apply for a payout of 3.30 francs per share (3.00 francs year ago) at the Annual General Meeting in the form of a nominal value reduction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)