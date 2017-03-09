BRIEF-Coltene Holding FY sales up at CHF 160.7 mln

March 9Coltene Holding AG :

* Says FY sales of 160.7 million Swiss francs ($158.22 million), plus 4.0%; positive currency effect of 2.7 million francs or 1.8%

* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 23.3 million Swiss francs; EBIT margin widens to 14.5%

* FY net profit amounts to 17.3 million francs, +29.5%

* Will propose a dividend of 2.70 francs per share at the Annual General Meeting on March 29 (previous year: 2.20 francs).

* Aims to grow in step with the underlying market and gradually increase the EBIT margin to 15% during the coming years

