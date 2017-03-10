BRIEF-SFS Group FY net income up to CHF 122.2 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 SFS Group:
* In 2016 it achieved solid organic growth of 5.9 percent in its core business and increased its profitability significantly to 14.4 percent (adjusted EBITA margin)
* FY consolidated sales reached a record high of 1,437 million Swiss francs ($1.42 billion), increase of 4.4 percent from the previous year
* FY net income including the proceeds of property disposals amounted to 122.2 million francs (previous year: 105.0 million francs)
* Is proposing an increase in the pay-out to 1.75 franc per share (previous year: 1.50 francs per share) from capital contribution reserves
* Assuming exchange rates remain fairly constant, SFS expects in 2017 sales to grow by 8–10 percent including consolidation effects and the adjusted EBITA margin to climb to 14.2–15.2 percent of net sales
