BRIEF-Siegfried Holding FY 2016 sales up 49 pct to CHF 717.7 mln

March 14 Siegfried Holding AG:
* FY 2016 sales of 717.7 million Swiss francs ($712.78
million), a new record in company's corporate history (+49.3%)
* FY EBITDA before integration costs grew significantly by
30.1% to 104.2 million francs, corresponding to a margin of
14.5%
* FY EBITDA including inte-gration costs amounting to 7.5
million francs reached 96.7 million francs
* FY Net profit of 27.9 million francs is lower than in 2015
(39.1 million francs) owing to integration costs and
significantly higher tax and financial ex-penses
* Will propose a dividend increase (distribution from
reserves of capital contributions) from 1.80 francs to 2.00
francs
* Siegfried expects to achieve a robust result for the
current year
* Anticipates high single-digit sales growth for 2017
subject to developments in various foreign currencies
Source text - bit.ly/2nyF1EE
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0069 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)