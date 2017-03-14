版本:
2017年 3月 14日

BRIEF-VideoBurst starts cooperation with Google

March 14 Videobur Sthlm Int AB:

* Says initiates cooperation with Google

* Cooperation involves lowering the threshold for companies to start to produce and distribute online video on YouTube

* Google supports VideoBurst with training, marketing and know-how

